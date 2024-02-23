Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.25. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 9,375,470 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

