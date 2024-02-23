Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:POR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.41. 69,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,926. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

