Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $578,000.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Power Integrations Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of POWI opened at $72.31 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.25.
Power Integrations Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.
