Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Primerica worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $252.48 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.68 and a 12 month high of $252.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

