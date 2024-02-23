ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

PUMP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProPetro by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 838,331 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $7,492,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ProPetro by 94.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 588,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

