ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.89

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 1836073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 84,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

