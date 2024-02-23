ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.73

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.73 and last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 709481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $34,643,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,653,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 225,142 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $22,664,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at $17,182,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

