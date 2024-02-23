Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRTA

Prothena Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $26.95 on Monday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Prothena by 430.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.