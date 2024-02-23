Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PROV

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.