Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.67. 465,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,363. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.