Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $94,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,613,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

