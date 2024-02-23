PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.36% of PTC worth $59,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,686,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 332,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after acquiring an additional 113,982 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $179.38 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $185.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,373 shares of company stock valued at $12,127,677. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

