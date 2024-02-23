Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.600-17.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.60-17.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.00.

PSA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.97. 14,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,703. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 74,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,765,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

