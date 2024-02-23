Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

