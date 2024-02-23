PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Raised by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 274,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

