Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $333,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

