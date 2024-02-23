Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

