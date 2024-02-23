Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLNC. Roth Capital upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Down 13.4 %

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $14.73 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.