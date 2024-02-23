Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Issued By Roth Capital

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lyft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Lyft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.91 on Friday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,111 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,161. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.