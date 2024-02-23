Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Cut by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

