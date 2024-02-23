Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $150.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Middleby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

