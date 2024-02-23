Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

