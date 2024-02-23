Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 630 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $90.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.