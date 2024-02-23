Rathbones Group PLC Takes $451,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $211,176,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,349,000 after buying an additional 303,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Plug Power stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

