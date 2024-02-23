Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RECI opened at GBX 121.11 ($1.52) on Friday. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 109.50 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.50 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.31. The company has a market cap of £277.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,389.83). In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,389.83). Also, insider Bob Cowdell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,235.46). Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

