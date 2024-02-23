Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

O stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 605,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Realty Income by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,485,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,590 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

