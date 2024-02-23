Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nutrien (NTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nutrien (NYSE: NTR):

2/23/2024 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

2/23/2024 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/10/2024 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 937,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Nutrien Ltd alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.