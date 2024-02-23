Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,976 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

