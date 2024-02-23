Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,430 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FNDF stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.