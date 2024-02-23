Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock worth $231,500,662 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

