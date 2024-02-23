Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 94,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 82,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,928,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $90.87 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

