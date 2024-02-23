Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. Mizuho cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.
uniQure Trading Up 0.3 %
QURE opened at $6.28 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
uniQure Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
