Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. Mizuho cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

uniQure Trading Up 0.3 %

QURE opened at $6.28 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.