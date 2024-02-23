Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCTD. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $3,655,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $417,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

