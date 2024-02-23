Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STKL. Quarry LP increased its holdings in SunOpta by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SunOpta by 89.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.69 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STKL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

