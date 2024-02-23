Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 74,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 30.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 215.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $249.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.43 and a 200-day moving average of $189.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $252.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.