Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 566 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after buying an additional 95,493 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

