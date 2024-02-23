Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 458,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,184 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Jackson Financial stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.