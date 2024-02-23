Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $210,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,432.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $210,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,432.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,929,293. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.