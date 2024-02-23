Renaissance Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

