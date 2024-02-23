Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $176.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $183.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.