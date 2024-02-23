Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

