Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420,358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $47,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROIC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.09 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. Bank of America lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

