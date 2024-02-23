Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,951. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

