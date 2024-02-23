Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $4,879,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

