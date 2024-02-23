Reviewing bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. bpost NV/SA pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toray Industries pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 2.49% 17.49% 4.41% Toray Industries 1.77% 2.52% 1.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Toray Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion N/A $244.96 million $0.59 6.49 Toray Industries $18.43 billion N/A $538.89 million $0.38 24.21

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA. bpost NV/SA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for bpost NV/SA and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 1 1 0 0 1.50 Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

bpost NV/SA beats Toray Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

