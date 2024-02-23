Reviewing Nabtesco (NCTKF) & Its Rivals

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous transportation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nabtesco to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nabtesco and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nabtesco Competitors 13 310 389 25 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous transportation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 38.81%. Given Nabtesco’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nabtesco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $1.74 billion $94.81 million 23.31 Nabtesco Competitors $2.49 billion $37.55 million 6.48

This table compares Nabtesco and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nabtesco’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nabtesco. Nabtesco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous transportation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous transportation equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nabtesco has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabtesco’s competitors have a beta of 1.82, meaning that their average share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco 3.60% 4.52% 2.85% Nabtesco Competitors -122.58% -10.99% -15.07%

Summary

Nabtesco competitors beat Nabtesco on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for marine vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and prosthetic knee joints and rollator with a speed control system. In addition, the company offers condition monitoring with fail-safe equipment and diagnostic services for wind turbine. Nabtesco Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

