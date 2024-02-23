RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.92. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.