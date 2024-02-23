RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.92. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

