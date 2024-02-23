RingCentral, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RingCentral in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

