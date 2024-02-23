RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.370-$2.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

RNG opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27, a PEG ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in RingCentral by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

