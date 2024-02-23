RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.58 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 232,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,203. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

